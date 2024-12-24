Texans claim WR Diontae Johnson off waivers from Ravens

Set to host the Ravens on Christmas Day, the Houston Texans claimed wide receiver Diontae Johnson off waivers on Monday after Baltimore waived him last week.

Thin at receiver behind star Nico Collins due to season-ending injuries to Stefon Diggs (torn ACL) and Tank Dell (torn ACL, dislocated kneecap), the Texans are hoping Johnson, 28, can provide depth at the position alongside Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie III.

With the Ravens, Johnson reeled in just one catch for 6 yards and received a one-game suspension for what the team said was refusing to enter a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1. Baltimore waived him on Friday.

An unrestricted free agent after this season, Johnson is joining his fourth team this calendar year after he was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to Carolina in March and then moved from the Panthers to the Ravens in October.