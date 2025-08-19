Texas police hunt convict ‘mistakenly’ freed from jail

Police in Texas are searching for a man they say was “mistakenly” released from jail as he was set to begin a seven-year sentence.

Tory Dugas, 36, had been sentenced to five years in state prison for assaulting a family member and two years for evading arrest, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Instead, Dugas, who had been in Harris County jail since Thursday on other charges that were dismissed, was released at 04:30 local time on Sunday.

A “thorough investigation” is under way to determine the reason for his “erroneous release” from jail, the sheriff’s office said.

It appears that jail staff did not “properly document his state prison sentence in his file”, the office said in a statement. It led to the assumption that Dugas was eligible for release.

Police spokesperson Jason Spencer was quoted by the Houston Chronicle as saying that the jail had not realised Dugas was missing until Monday morning when officials were checking the list of people meant to be transferred to state custody.

Police have asked the public to contact them if they spot Dugas.

This is not the first time the Harris County jail has mistakenly released someone.

Earlier this year, a man arrested on capital murder charges was released from the jail after being confused for someone else with the same name. However, the man turned himself in after being free for 24 hours.

By BBC News