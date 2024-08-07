Texas School Bans All-black Outfits, Citing ‘Mental Health’

In this Texas school, wearing an all-black outfit will result in a dress code violation.

Charles Middle School, part of the El Paso Independent School District, is prohibiting students from wearing black clothing, citing mental health concerns.

Principal Nick DeSantis wrote to parents that a “look” had “taken over on campus with students wearing black tops and black bottoms”, according to local media outlets.

The look, he wrote, “has become more associated with depression and mental health issues and/or criminality than with happy and health kids ready to learn”.

BBC News has requested comment from the school district.

The new dress code rule does allow students to wear some black pieces of clothing or full black outfits on specific free dress days, Norma De La Rosa, president of the El Paso Teachers Association, told local media.

Ms De La Rosa added that teachers saw a change in how students dress when they become stressed or depressed.

“The dress code changes were a response to concerns and recommendations brought forward by the stakeholders of Charles Middle School,” the school said in a statement to local media.

However, the new policy drew mixed opinions from parents and others in the community.

“Maybe concentrate on bullying! That’s more of a mental health concern,” one Facebook user commented on a social media post about the policy.

Some said the school’s change did not address the root causes of teen mental health issues and would only punish struggling students.

“Ah yes, ’cause it’s the clothes and not what they’re facing inside that’s the problem. Give them counselling instead of banning them from wearing what makes them comfortable,” one comment read.

By BBC News