Thailand relaxes afternoon alcohol ban to boost tourism

Thailand temporarily lifted a decades-old ban on the sale of alcoholic drinks in the afternoons as it seeks to boost tourism.

Liquor stores, restaurants and other accredited establishments can now sell beer, wine and spirits from 14:00 to 17:00 as part of a six-month trial.

The ban, which came into force in 1972, was primarily introduced to stop government employees from drinking during work hours. But it has long vexed visitors to the predominantly Buddhist country – which is also known for its vibrant party scene.

The move comes just days ahead of Christmas and the New Year holiday, both peak seasons for tourist arrivals.

Alcohol sales in the country are now allowed from 11:00 to midnight for the next 180 days while a committee studies its impact.

Previously, those who flouted the ban faced a fine of up to 10,000 baht (£235; $313).

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who took office in September, has promised to win back tourists as part of efforts to jumpstart the economy that has been held back by years of political turmoil.

“In the past, there were concerns that government employees would sneak out to drink, but it’s a different time now,” Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Saram told reporters last month, according to AFP news agency.

Thailand has some of the highest alcohol consumption rates in Asia, according to the World Health Organisation and local brews like Chang and Singha are very popular.

