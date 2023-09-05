The End Of Airbnb In New York

New York City has introduced Local Law 18, effective as of Tuesday, imposing stringent restrictions on Airbnb and short-term rental platforms.

These regulations are so severe that they effectively amount to a near ban on Airbnb operations within the city.

Under these new rules, all short-term rental hosts in New York must register with the city. Furthermore, only individuals residing in the property they are renting, and who are present during the guest’s stay, will qualify as hosts. The maximum number of guests is capped at two.

These regulations signify the end of the era for upscale downtown apartments tailored for bachelorette parties, cozy family-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments near museums, and the opportunity for individuals to rent out their homes when they are away.

While Airbnb, Vrbo, and similar platforms can continue to function in New York City, the restrictive nature of these new laws has led Airbnb to view them as a “de facto ban” on its operations.

Short-term rentals can introduce issues such as noise, garbage problems, and safety concerns, potentially driving local residents out of their neighborhoods.

Some landlords in New York City have a significant number of Airbnb listings. However, others turn to platforms like Airbnb to make ends meet, either by renting their homes while they are away or leasing part of a duplex to cover mortgage expenses.

New York City’s tourism economy will feel the impact of these new rules, affecting not only Airbnb but also thousands of residents and small businesses in the outer boroughs that rely on home sharing and tourism revenue.

According to Theo Yedinsky, Airbnb’s Global Policy Director, these regulations send a clear message to millions of potential visitors that they have fewer accommodation options in New York City, effectively conveying the message that they are not welcome.

As of now, Airbnb’s efforts to contest the new law have been unsuccessful. The company filed a lawsuit against New York City in June, but a judge dismissed the case in August, deeming the restrictions “entirely rational.”

Airbnb has not indicated whether it will appeal this decision. Hosts are also advocating for the right to list their apartments as short-term stays by engaging with city officials in an attempt to change the law.

New York City is not alone in its quest to regulate short-term rentals. Many other cities worldwide are grappling with the challenges posed by the short-term rental market and are adopting various approaches.

Dallas, for instance, has confined short-term rentals to specific neighborhoods to prevent disruptive and hazardous parties. Additionally, several places, including the Canadian province of Quebec and Memphis, Tennessee, now require licenses for short-term rentals.

Amsterdam limits the number of nights someone can list their entire residence on Airbnb to 30 nights per year, while Paris sets the limit at 120 days. Berlin initially banned almost all Airbnb rentals but reversed the decision in 2018.

The sudden and strict implementation of these laws reveals that local governments can significantly curtail short-term rentals overnight, mitigating their impact on densely populated residential areas. However, each city adopts a unique approach to tackle this issue.

The impact of these regulations extends beyond Airbnb, affecting the wider short-term rental market, including platforms like Vrbo.

It’s important to note that Airbnb is not the only player in the short-term rental industry, and despite regulatory challenges, it continues to grow.

In the second quarter of 2023, Airbnb reported earnings of $2.5 billion, an 18 percent increase year-on-year, with a corresponding 11 percent growth in the number of nights and experiences booked on the platform during the same period.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...