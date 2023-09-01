The Rock And Oprah Winfrey Establish Fund To Aid Hawaii Wildfire Victims

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Oprah Winfrey have joined forces to create the People’s Fund of Maui, a philanthropic initiative aimed at providing direct financial assistance to individuals impacted by the devastating Maui wildfires.

The fund intends to offer monthly payments of $1,200 (£950) to those affected by the recent wildfires, which swept through the island, leaving destruction and distress in its wake.

The initiative launched with the two celebrities’ generous donation of $10 million and is actively seeking additional contributions from the public.

The wildfires, which have caused widespread devastation and resulted in an official death toll of 115, continue to leave many individuals missing even three weeks after the initial outbreak.

The financial support provided by the People’s Fund of Maui will be directed to adults who have lost their homes in the wildfires, specifically in the Lahaina and Kula areas of Maui.

While both homeowners and renters are eligible for assistance, it is not available to property owners who do not reside in the affected buildings.

The fund’s mission is to empower individuals and families by allowing them to have direct agency over how they allocate the financial aid.

It emphasizes providing individuals the ability to make decisions that best address their unique needs and those of their families.

In an Instagram video featuring both Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey, the two celebrities expressed their commitment to assisting the Maui community in their time of need.

Oprah highlighted the importance of empowering affected people to determine their financial priorities and needs, emphasizing individual agency.

Dwayne Johnson, who has personal ties to Hawaii, having lived there during his childhood and being of Samoan descent, expressed his gratitude for working alongside respected community leaders in Maui to launch the People’s Fund of Maui.

The collaboration aims to ensure that funds reach the individuals who have been most severely affected by the wildfires.

While the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has offered an initial payment of $700 to address immediate needs, many have expressed concerns that this amount falls short in terms of aiding long-term recovery.

Oprah Winfrey, a part-time resident of Maui, has consistently supported efforts to assist the local community, while Dwayne Johnson’s connection to Hawaii has driven him to actively participate in initiatives that aid the region’s residents during times of crisis.

