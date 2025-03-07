Theodore Long Net Worth

Theodore Long, an iconic wrestling personality, has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, in September 1947, Long has built a remarkable career in professional wrestling, serving as a referee, manager, and authority figure. His contributions to the industry, particularly in WWE and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), have cemented his legacy as one of the most influential figures in wrestling management.
Early Career
Long’s journey in professional wrestling began in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), where he started as a referee. His ability to entertain and command attention eventually led to opportunities as a manager, guiding numerous top-tier wrestlers throughout his career.
WWE and General Manager Role
Long made his WWE debut in 1998 as a manager, later returning to the role in 2003. However, he is best known for his tenure as the General Manager of WWE SmackDown, a position he held twice, totaling six years. Additionally, he served as the General Manager of ECW, further solidifying his status as a respected authority figure in professional wrestling.
Managing Top Wrestlers
Throughout his managerial career, Long worked with some of the biggest names in wrestling, including:
- D’Lo Brown
- Johnny B. Badd
- Mark Henry
- Chris Jericho
- Eddie Guerrero
- The Great Khali
- Ezekiel Jackson
He also managed legendary tag teams such as Doom, The Skyscrapers, and Marcus Bagwell & 2 Cold Scorpio. His stable, Thuggin’ and Buggin’ Enterprises, remains one of the most memorable factions in wrestling history.
Hall of Fame Recognition
In 2012, Long’s contributions to the wrestling world were honored when he was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame. His influence as a manager and authority figure continues to inspire aspiring wrestling personalities.
