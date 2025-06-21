Thieves break into Nyatike sub county official’s car, steal Sh950,000 in Migori

An accountant at the Nyatike sub county office lost Sh950,000 after suspected thieves broke into his car outside his office in Nyatike, Migori County.

The official said he had driven to the KCB Migori branch and withdrew the cash before driving back to the Nyatike Treasury office and parked it there with the money on June 19.

He came back and found the car’s window broken and the cash missing. The thieves behind the incident seem to have trailed him from the bank to the parking yard where the robbery took place.

Police were called to the scene and announced investigations are ongoing. The team is reviewing security cameras in the area as part of the probe into the incident.

Elsewhere in Waitaluk area, Kitale, police are looking for two gunmen who robbed a shop attendant of Sh35,000.

The men had gone to the shop and bought two sweets before one of them drew a pistol at the attendant demanding money.

They then commanded her to lie down as they ransacked the counter. They made away with Sh35,000 and fled on a motorcycle without registration number.

The incident of Nyatike comes as police are still hunting for a gang that broke into a car belonging to an official with Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association and stole Sh340,000 in Luanda Town, Vihiga County.

The official alongside a colleague said the incident happened on June 17 outside a supermarket. They had withdrawn the money from a bank for use for music festivals and a planned Annual General Meeting.

They had parked the car outside the supermarket and went in for shopping.

On coming back, they found the car broken into and a bag that contained the cash missing after the 4 pm incident.

The suspects had apparently used a master key to break into the car and picked the cash. A security camera captured the drama. Police are investigating the incident with suspicions the suspects had prior information on the cash being withdrawn or was alerted from the bank the transaction happened.

Such incidents have been reported in the past month amid concerns of leakage in banks.

A number of people have lost cash in similar circumstances.