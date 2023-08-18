This Man Mulele, the DPP Nominee

Before he was nominated as the next Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), little was known about Renson Mulele Ingonga.

Many didn’t even know about him before he was shortlisted for interviews for the post. And more surprises came out for many when President William Ruto Thursday Mulele as the next Director of Public Prosecutions.

He is a trained lawyer. Before his nomination, Mulele was based at Garissa as the local in charge of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He had been picked from Mombasa Lands office in early 2018 where he worked as a registrar.

After joining the ODPP, he was posted in Mombasa, moved to Malindi, Kiambu then to Garissa, which is his last working station.

He comes to an office many feel he knows little about just like his predecessors when they also came to office. Former DPPs Philip Murgor, Keriako Tobiko and Noordin Haji were outsiders who were picked for the position.

Read: Ruto Nominates Renson Mulele Ingonga as New DPP

“He is coming and stepping into the shoes of a man who left with his head high. Haji had set his standards high and we hope the things will be sustained or made much better,” said an insider.

Mulele comes to office when the ODPP is the center of focus on many issues including fight on graft and crime in general.

Ruto Thursday forwarded his name to National Assembly for vetting.

Ruto picked Mulele from a list of 15 individuals interviewed for the position by the Public Service Commission.

If approved, Mulele will replace Noordin Haji.

Haji left the ODPP after he was picked by Ruto as the new National Intelligence Service director General.

Before his nomination, Mulele worked as an Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions. Mulele was among junior prosecutors who worked tirelessly under Haji to improve coordination and enhance inter-agency collaboration in fighting crime.

They all enabled the ODPP to gain notoriety through various reforms Haji introduced.

Haji introduced and supported the electronic filing system in the ODPP, which has enhanced service delivery at large.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...