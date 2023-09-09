Three Arrested in Bungoma Over Fake KDF Calling Letters, Demanding Bribe

Bungoma Police have nabbed three people for allegedly offering fake Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) calling letters to unsuspecting Kenyans.

A police report seen by this writer shows that a bishop from a church in Bungoma raised concerns after two of his congregants who unsuccessful sought induction into the army at Cheptais on September 5 were called by a strange mobile number.

The person on the other end of the line is said to have promised the two a chance to join KDF.

They were later invited them to Kimilili town where they were issued with fake KDF calling letters instructing them to report to the recruit training school in Eldoret.

The suspect who is now in custody then asked the duo for Sh300,000 to secure their places in the force.

The matter was reported at DCI offices in Cheptais.

Officers then apprehended three occupants in a white Toyota at Chwele township as they were preparing to receive the kickback.

In the vehicle were documents including five KDF calling letters, six fingerprint forms, two stamp pads, one military boot, five KDF joining application forms and two Kenya national identity cards.

The trio is being held at Cheptais police station and the motor vehicle detained.

