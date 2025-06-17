Three charged with murder of Kasipul MP Charles Were

Three men were Tuesday formally charged with the murder of Kasipul MP Charles Ong’odo Were.

William Imoli Shigali alias Imo, Edwin Oduor Odhiambo alias Machuani and Ebel Ochieng alias Dave Calo pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

This is after the court was informed that the three suspects accused of murdering Kasipul Member of Parliament are mentally fit to stand trial.

The accused persons were presented in court following an earlier directive requiring them to undergo mental assessment before taking plea.

A report tabled before the court said all three have been evaluated and cleared by medical professionals, paving the way for the commencement of criminal proceedings.

The prosecution urged the court not to release the three on bail citing serious security concerns, flight risk, and the gravity of the charges.

Prosecutor Evelyn Onuga told the court that the three accused acted jointly in orchestrating the murder, with the weapon used in the killing later being recovered from the home of the second accused.

She added that communication gadgets linked to the planning of the crime have been seized and are being treated as key exhibits.

“The manner in which the deceased was murdered sends chills down the spine,” Onuga said.

The court also heard that the safety of prosecution witnesses is at risk, with several placed under the Witness Protection Agency due to expressed fears.

Onuga emphasized the danger posed by the accused, referencing an incident on June 4, when the third accused allegedly issued a direct threat to the prosecuting counsel in open court.

“If the third accused can openly threaten a prosecutor, what about the witnesses?” Anuda posed, urging the court to consider the security of both witnesses and prosecutors.

The third accused reportedly switched off his mobile phones and fled to Nakuru immediately after the murder, where he was later arrested at a guest house hideout.

As for the second accused, prosecution told the court that a firearm recovered from his house has been linked not only to the MP’s murder but also to other criminal activities in Kiambu and Kayole.

Investigators are pursuing leads that suggest the weapon was used in multiple incidents, including those recorded under OB 79/17/02/2025 at Kayole Police Station and DCI Kayole file number 135/13/2025.

“Given the seriousness of the charges—punishable by death if convicted—the prosecution argued that the accused have a strong incentive to abscond trial if released on bail,” heard the court.

High Court judge Kavenza directed that probation officer to write a report whether the accused are at flight risk.

The three, through their lawyers applied to be released on bail saying they will not interfere with witnesses and not a flight risk.

Were was shot and killed at the City Mortuary roundabout after being trailed from Parliament.