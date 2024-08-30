Close Menu
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Three-Day Folk And Arts Festival Returns To Birmingham City

    A three-day music festival has returned to Birmingham.

    The Moseley Folk and Arts Festival kicks off on Friday with Irish Americans Flogging Molly, Beans On Toast and headliners Levellers set to take to the stage.

    A range of workshops, arts, crafts, and street food vendors will also feature.

    The annual event, which started in 2005, is taking place in Moseley Park until Sunday.

    CMAT, The Staves and Katherine Priddy, Belle and Sebastian, Kate Rusby, Tuareg Mdou Moctar, and Lisa O’Neill are among the other acts to perform across the three days.

    A number of family-friendly activities have also been planned with Maypole Dancing and face-painting among the schedule for younger attendees.

    Organisers said a number of improvements would also be in place for this year’s show.

    John Fell, festival manager, said changes to the festival last year had seen shorter wait times upon entry and reduced queues at main bars.

     

     

