    Three Family Members Injured in Gas Cylinder Explosion in Kayole  

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    man drowns in bomet
    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

    At least three members of a family were injured when a gas cylinder in their house exploded in Kirima area, Kayole, Nairobi.

    The victims aged 15, eight and three years sustained burns and were rushed to hospital following the Monday night incident, police said.

    Neighbours said they heard a loud bang and on checking they found the house on fire.

    It was later established the three had children had arrived home late in the evening and smelt a gas leak in their house.

    Their parents were not present.

    And when they switched on the house lights to establish the source of the gas leakage a fire broke out.

    This is after the cylinder exploded, police said.

    The neighbours rushed to their aid and rescued the three to the hospital with serious burns.

    The house was badly damaged in the explosion followed by the fire.

    Police say they are investigating the incident.

    It is the latest one to happen in the city involving gas cylinders amid calls to address the menace.

    In January this year, a woman was injured in a gas explosion in their house in Donholm.

    In November 2023, at least four workers were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a hotel in Nairobi’s South B area.

    The explosion happened at Frizzle Bites Restaurant at about 3.30 pm as the staff there were busy preparing food.

    Some revelers who were present were injured but managed to escape the scene.

    Several vehicles parked around the restaurant were damaged in the incident.

    Police confirmed the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder that was apparently in use at the hotel.

    In November last year, a woman was killed in a gas cylinder explosion incident in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

    Doors were shattered, windows damaged and household goods turned upside down by the blast heard several meters away.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

