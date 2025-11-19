Tragedy as three fishermen drown in clash between two groups at fish breeding zone in Lake Victoria

There was tragedy when three fishermen drowned after two groups clashed over a site that is designated as a breeding zone in Madiany, Lake Victoria.

Police said five other fishermen were arrested in the drama that happened on November 16, 2025, night. The five were later arraigned.

The incident happened near Luanda Kotieno beach, where a group of fishermen from Kajimu beach in Karachuonyo allegedly encroached on a designated fish breeding zone.

Police and the chairman of the Luanda Kotieno Beach Management Unit (BMU), George Owuor Otuoma, the intruders were using illegal fishing gear and refused to vacate the area when confronted.

Otuoma said the Luanda Kotieno patrol team intercepted the group, prompting a scuffle in which the Kajimu fishermen reportedly attacked them with crude weapons.

During the confrontation, their boat capsized, resulting in the drowning of three individuals.

One fisherman managed to swim to safety, while five others were rescued by the patrol team.

The rescued fishermen were handed over to police at Aram Police Station and later arraigned at Madiany Law Courts.

They face charges related to the use of illegal fishing equipment and inciting violence on the lake.

Police said there were nine fishermen who were earlier on involved in the said illegal fishing at the site before being intercepted.

A search was mounted and on Tuesday and the bodies of Washington Odhiambo, Stephen Otieno and Andrew Obiero were retrieved from the water, police said.

Police warned against illegal fishing in the area. Such clashes are common in the area as some fishermen defy a ban on fishing in the designated protected and breeding zones.

Some locals have formed groups to protect the breeding zones. They have boats that they use in patrols.