    Three Fishermen Found Alive After 27 Days Lost In The Indian Ocean

    Three fishermen who went missing in the Indian Ocean for 27 days have been rescued.

    Unfortunately, one of their colleagues was discovered dead during the ordeal.

    The fishermen, identified as Baraka, Brian, Fahadhi, and Baya, set out on a deep-sea fishing expedition on November 30, 2023, with the expectation of returning to Ngomeni on December 2.

    However, their absence raised concerns, leading to the initiation of search and rescue efforts by the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) after seven days.

    “Through the utilization of robust Maritime Domain Awareness and strategic engagements with key stakeholders, KCGS confirmed the location of the four missing fishermen,” Bruno Shioso, the Director-General of KCGS said.

    After confirming the location of the four missing fishermen, the rescue operation was set in motion.

    The fishermen were discovered in the High Seas by a foreign fishing vessel, which acted swiftly after the group was swept by strong winds and currents.

    “Unfortunately, one of their colleagues lost his life, presumably to drowning,” he added.

    Shioso expressed empathy for the harrowing 27 days the survivors endured, causing anguish and great pain to their families and friends.

    The successful rescue was a collaborative effort that involved various stakeholders, including the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Kenya Navy, National Police Service, County Government of Kilifi, and local Beach Management Units (BMUs).

     

