Three in attack on All Saints church detained for ten days

A Kibera Chief Magistrate’s Court Tuesday allowed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to detain three suspects for ten working days pending investigations into the violent invasion of All Saints Cathedral.

George Omondi Otieno, Effenburg Wanyama Khisa, and Melvin Alumasa Bwani appeared before Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo on Tuesday following their arrest over the June 12 incident in which about 200 boda boda riders allegedly stormed the church premises, disrupting a post-budget meeting and causing panic among those present.

The prosecution had opposed their release on bail, telling the court that the suspects went into hiding after the incident and could interfere with ongoing investigations if released.

According to investigators, a red Boxer motorcycle bearing registration number KMFH 161S, believed to have been used during the attack, was recovered.

Mobile phones seized from the suspects have also been preserved for forensic examination to establish communication records and possible financial facilitation linked to the incident.

Investigating officer constable Carrey Odhiambo told the court that preliminary investigations suggest the suspects are members or associates of a criminal gang known as “Chini ya Mnazi,” which is suspected of planning, coordinating, and executing the disruption at the cathedral.

The officer further stated that several other suspects connected to the incident are still at large and warned that releasing the respondents could jeopardize investigations through communication with accomplices, destruction of evidence, or interference with witnesses.

The court heard that CCTV footage obtained from the scene has positively identified the three suspects.

“Investigations are at an advanced but incomplete stage and involve analysis of CCTV footage, extraction and forensic examination of mobile phone data, tracing and recording of key witnesses yet to record statements, conducting identification procedures, and tracing additional suspects captured at the scene,” read the court documents.

Investigators are also conducting criminal profiling of the suspects and other alleged gang members to determine the group’s structure, operational networks, financiers, and possible involvement in other criminal activities within Nairobi and its environs.

The suspects are being investigated for participating in an organized criminal group contrary to Section 3(c) as read together with Section 4(1) of the Prevention of Organized Crimes Act, 2010, and conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code.

The matter will be mentioned on June 30, 2026.