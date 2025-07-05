Three including two children killed after lightning strikes Narok village 

At least two children were killed after a lightening struck Oloiborsoito village, Transmara, Narok County.

Police and locals said the lightening struck on July 3 evening as it rained and fatally injured two juvenile aged 10 months and another seven years.

Two other children were injured in the tragedy and are admitted in hospital, police said.

Police visited the scene hours later and moved the bodies to Transmara West sub county hospital morgue while the injured are admitted in the same facility in serious condition.

In another similar incident that happened at Olalui area, one Lucy Kamau, 45 was killed in her kitchen after the lightening struck their house.

A man aged 58 was seriously injured in the incident and rushed to hospital.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Such incidents are common in the area amid calls to install harvesters to contain them.

Local administrators said they are running a campaign for the installation of harvesters to help in addressing the menace.

Statistics indicate that at least 30 people are struck to death by lightning in Kenya while an estimated 24,000 people are killed by lightning strikes around the world each year.