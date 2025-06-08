Three including two children killed in fire incident in Bungoma

A woman aged 72 is among three people who were killed in a fire incident in a village in Kapsokwony, Bungoma County.

The incident happened in Chebaibai village on Saturday morning, police said.

The house belonged to one of the victims, identified as Evaline Maccan.

The other victims were two brothers aged 12 and six, police said.

The three were sleeping in the house when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire was not immediately established.

Witnesses and police said the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations, police said.

In Kaptama area, Mt Elgon, Bungoma County, two children were struck by lightning in an incident.

The children were admitted to a hospital following the Saturday evening incident.

The children aged 13 and nine were having lunch in their house when the incident happened.

They were admitted in the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The incident happened in Kaboywo village. There are calls to install harvesters in the village to address such threats.

Elsewhere in Matunda, Kakamega County, one Anne Wambui, 34 died by suicide by throwing herself into a family borehole.

The motive of the incident was not immediately known.

The body was retrieved and taken to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

The incident was among at least six suicide incidents reported on Saturday June 7 alone.

The other incidents were reported in Rachuonyo, (Homabay County), Rukuriri, (Embu County), Ikanga, (Kitui County), Kendubay (Homabay County), Bumula (Bungoma County) and Kiminini (Trans Nzoia County).

Police said the bodies were moved to the mortuaries pending autopsy and investigations.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.