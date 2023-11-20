Three Injured After Chopper Crashes at Wajir Airport

At least three people were Monday injured after a private chopper crashed at Wajir Airport, police and witnesses said.

The victims included a pilot and two officials who were escorting examination materials from Wajir to Abarjahan in the same area.

The chopper crashed less than a minute after taking off. The cause of the crash of the chopper whose registration was 5Y-SDL was not immediately established, officials said.

Images from the scene showed the chopper badly damaged.

The victims who were on board were evacuated and rushed to hospital. Police said they were in stable condition.

A team of experts visited the scene as part of the probe into the crash.

The examination materials were loaded to a different chopper and flown to the centers albeit late. They were meant for the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE).

This is the second crash to happen less than two weeks.

On November 9, two Kenya Defence Forces pilots were admitted in hospital after their chopper crashed in Kisamis area, Kajiado West.

This is after a Kenya Air Force, Fennec helicopter hit a power cable as it flew to Nairobi.