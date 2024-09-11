Three More Die by Suicide in Worrying Incidents

At least three people were separately found dead after suspected suicide incidents.

The incidents were reported on Monday, police adding this increased to eight, the number of those who died by suicide in two days.

Five others had died by suicide on Sunday September 8, police said.

These are the latest cases of suicide in a series that have been reported to police in the country amid calls on authorities to address the menace.

The first incident was reported in Kaptembwo, Nakuru County where one Rahab Wanjiku Kiarie, 53 died by suicide in Muslim area.

Her body was found hanging on a piece of cloth that was tied around her neck inside her one single-roomed house.

Police visited the scene and found the lifeless body dangling inside her house.

No suicide note was recovered and the motive is yet to be known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Rhonda area, Nakuru County, one Kelvin Njoroge, 22 died by suicide in an unfinished house.

His body was found hanging on a truss with a sisal rope tied around his neck.

It was established that the deceased had signs of drug addiction but the motive of the incident is yet to be known.

The body was moved to Annex County Mortuary Nakuru for autopsy.

In Kibugu, Embu County, one Silas Kariuki Njue, 56 died by suicide in his house.

His body was found hanging on a sisal rope that was tied around his neck on one of the window grills inside his house.

No suicide note was found and the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said they are investigating the cases.

Up to two cases are reported daily, police say.

The majority of the victims were male, police reports say. The government has been pushing for a campaign to address the trend.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.