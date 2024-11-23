Three More Terror Suspects Killed, Weapons Recovered in Garissa

Three more terror suspects were mowed down by police bullets in a confrontation with police in Yumbis area of Garissa prefecture.

A team from Kenya’s elite Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted a meticulously planned, intelligence-driven operation in the area killing the three as others escaped.

The team also destroyed a camp the gang was using as their operation base.

The area is among those serving as breeding ground for the terrorists from Somalia’s al Shabaab.

Police said they recovered weapons and ammunitions the group was using in the Saturday November 23 incident.

This came hours after another police squad from SOG killed a suspect and recovered a significant cache of weaponry including three AK-47 rifles and magazines, an RPG launcher, an RPG warhead, VHF radios, detonators and other materials intended for a heinous plot on Kenyan soil.

It increased to four, the number of suspects killed in the area in a day.

The operation was staged in Fafi area, Garissa County and saw one suspect killed on Friday.

The security agencies have vowed to protect Kenyans and will always remain vigilant.

This is the latest such operation to be staged in the area amid fears the group is trying to establish a base for fresh attacks.

The operations have thwarted dozens of planned attacks in the area and inland.

The area is under the multi-agency security operation and is near the Kenya-Somalia border.

The multi-agency operation seeks to flush out the militants from the.

This has seen a significant reduction in such incidents.

The area has been facing an increase in terror related attacks.

This is among other things because of its proximity to Somalia border.

The border areas of Mandera, Wajir, Lamu and Garissa too have faced similar attacks which have affected development at large.

The government says they have acquired more resources to enhance operations in the border area against the terrorists.

The attacks have left many dead and displaced hence affecting development.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border where the terrorists cross at will for attacks before retreating to their areas of control.

Kenya has been staging operations to tame their activities.