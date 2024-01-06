Three Peace Crusaders Fatally Shot by Bandits at Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo Counties Border

At least three people were Friday shot dead by bandits while on a mission to receive four stolen goats at Kerio River in Marakwet County.

Police said the three including a 61-year-old man, a 43-year-old man and a teacher at Kombases Primary School aged 32 years, were all members of the Endo Peace Committee operating in the area.

The area has experienced persistent banditry attacks that have left many dead, injured and displaced.

The bodies of the three were recovered by a multi-agency team comprising General Service Unit Tot, Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Chesongoch and officers from Mogil Police Station after a missing report was filed.

According to police, information was received from a member of the public, that his colleagues who had gone to Kerio River to receive four goats from Pokot herders which had been stolen earlier were not reachable over mobiles and that gunshots would be heard around Kerio River.

A multi-agency team comprising of GSU Tot, ASTU Chesongoch and Officers from Mogil Police Station dispatched a joint patrol along Murukutwo-Kerio road and upon reaching approximately a kilometer to Kerio River, three lifeless bodies which were positively identified were recovered.

The police say that upon encountering the bodies, a motorcycle belonging to one of the deceased was recovered at the scene.

Eight rounds of empty cartridges were also recovered and kept as exhibits.

The bodies have since been moved to the Iten County Referral Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

It is not clear what transpired to lead to the killings.

An operation is ongoing in the area to address the cattle rustling menace.

More personnel are being sent there for the mission.