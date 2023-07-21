Three Somalis Traveling from Syria Intercepted in Nakuru for Grilling

Police are interrogating three Somali men who were arrested along Eldama Ravine-Nakuru road for being in the country illegally.

Anti-terror police were called to interrogate the three after it emerged they had been to Syria and Turkey before making their way to Kenya. They told police they flew from Somalia to Syria via Turkey, came back to Turkey, and flew to Uganda.

From Kampala, they took a taxi to the Kenyan border and later to Eldoret and headed for Nairobi. This raised the suspicion of police who had stopped the three at a roadblock and prompted them to call officials from anti-terror police on Thursday evening.

They were identified as Shadrack Ahmed Hassan aged 31 years, Shauhawudin Omar Wehliye, 22, and Ikran Hassan Mohammed, 21.

Police said they also detained their driver. It is not clear what their mission was even though they told police they were visiting relatives.

Officials say terror threats are high in the country as terrorists try to penetrate various targets. Kenya has been attacked on several occasions by terrorists.

Most of the affected areas are those near the Kenya-Somalia border. Government officials say they have thwarted dozens of planned terror attacks in the country.

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said security agencies have neutralized over 150 terrorists who have been launching attacks on civilians and security agencies in the forward operating bases in North Eastern and Upper Coast regions.

