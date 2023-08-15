Three Suspected Russian Spies Arrested And Charged In UK National Security Probe

Three individuals suspected of espionage for Russia have been arrested and charged in the UK, according to information revealed by the BBC.

The trio, all Bulgarian nationals, were apprehended in February and have remained in custody since then. Allegedly working for the Russian security services, they face charges related to the possession of identity documents with “improper intention.”

These documents include counterfeit passports, identity cards, and other official papers for countries such as the UK, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

The suspects were taken into custody under the Official Secrets Act by counter-terrorism detectives from the Metropolitan Police, the agency responsible for espionage-related matters in the UK.

The three defendants have been identified as follows:

Orlin Roussev, aged 45, residing in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk Bizer Dzhambazov, aged 41, residing in Harrow, northwest London Katrin Ivanova, aged 31, also residing at the same Harrow address as Dzhambazov

The individuals in question have lived in the UK for an extended period, holding various jobs and residing in suburban properties.

Orlin Roussev has a history of business connections in Russia and moved to the UK in 2009. His professional background includes technical roles in financial services and ownership of a business associated with signals intelligence, a field involving the interception of communications.

Roussev’s LinkedIn profile also indicates that he served as an adviser to the Bulgarian ministry of energy.

Bizer Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova are known to have lived in the UK for around a decade. Dzhambazov worked as a driver for hospitals, while Ivanova described herself on LinkedIn as a laboratory assistant for a private health business.

The couple ran a community organization catering to Bulgarians, assisting them in integrating into British society. They were also involved in facilitating voting in Bulgarian elections for citizens residing abroad.

The three suspects are set to stand trial at the Old Bailey in London in January. As of now, they have not entered pleas to the charges.

