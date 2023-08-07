Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, has reported the arrest of a woman in connection with a Russian plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the SBU, the suspect was apprehended while attempting to pass intelligence to Russian operatives, seeking information about President Zelensky’s itinerary during his visit to the flood-hit Mykolaiv region in June.

In a statement, the SBU declared, “The woman was arrested red-handed when she was trying to pass intelligence to the Russians.”

The security service alleged that before President Zelensky’s visit, the suspect tried to gather intelligence on the locations of electronic warfare systems and ammunition warehouses that could be targeted by the Russian military.

“We received information about the plot before the visit and took immediate additional security measures to ensure the President’s safety,” the SBU spokesperson stated.

They added, “We believe Russia was planning a massive airstrike on the Mykolaiv region, and the suspect was trying to provide them with valuable information about potential targets.”

The suspect woman who wanted to Kill Ukrainian President Zelensky, identified as a resident of Ochakiv, was working at a shop located within a military base in the area.

It is understood that the SBU chose not to arrest her at the time of President Zelensky’s visit, instead implementing surveillance measures to prevent any potential attacks.

“After the visit, our agents followed her to gather more information about her actions and the assignments she received from the Russians,” the SBU official explained.

The statement further alleged that the suspect had driven around the area, capturing pictures and videos of Ukrainian military facilities.

In response to the arrest, President Zelensky confirmed that he had been informed and praised the SBU’s efforts in combating traitors. “The head of the SBU updated me about the fight against those who seek to harm our country,” President Zelensky stated.

The woman who wanted to Kill Ukrainian President Zelensky is now expected to face charges of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movements of weapons and troops. If found guilty, she could face up to 12 years in prison.

The Ukrainian security forces have been vigilant in their efforts to counteract alleged “Russian agents” believed to be aiding in the identification of targets for Russian airstrikes.

The arrest of the woman in Ochakiv is the latest in a series of actions aimed at thwarting potential threats to President Zelensky’s security.

