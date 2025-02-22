Three University Students Killed In Road Accident In Kitui

Three students from SEKU University, Kitui County were killed following a road accident on Friday night.

Police said the three were riding on a motorcycle from the university to their residence in Kwa Vonza area when they crashed into the back of a sand truck that had been parked by the roadside due to a mechanical failure.

Police said they had launched an investigation into the incident.

The bodies of the male students were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Meanwhile, police in Kisumu are looking for a woman accused of stabbing to death another woman in a love triangle saga. The incident happened in Nyamasaria area, Kisumu East Sub-County.

The suspect is said to have found the deceased speaking with her husband at his boda boda base near the Butter Toast stage prompting a fight.

Police said the suspect, armed with a kitchen knife, repeatedly stabbed the victim in the chest before fleeing the scene, leaving her for dead.

The victim, Brenda Awuor, 30, succumbed to excessive bleeding as the suspect escaped into the darkness.

The deceased operated an M-Pesa shop near the boda boda shade where the suspect’s husband worked.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue for autopsy as police continue their search for the suspect, who remains on the run.