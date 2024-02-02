fbpx
    Thugs Break into Narok National Registration Office, Steal Computers

    man shot in huruma
    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

    Police are investigating an incident in which suspected thugs broke into the National Registration Bureau office in Narok County and stole computers.

    The incident happened on Wednesday night.

    Staff at the offices at the Central District office said they reported only to find the main door broken.

    Therein, HP computers complete with two CPUs and two HP live capture computers complete with the two CPUs had been stolen.

    Police processed the scene and launched investigations into the incident.

    The officers handling the incident said they suspect the thieves targeted the machines for information therein.

    The incident affected operations at the office as officials said they were seeking an alternative to address the needs.

    No arrest or recovery has been made so far, police said adding they suspect an inside job.

    The offices are manned by armed police officers but it is not clear why they did not detect the break-in.

