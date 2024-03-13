Thugs Raid School in Nandi, Steal 23 Bibles, Books  

Police are pursuing a gang that raided a public school in Mosoriot area, Nandi and stole bundles of books.

The gang went to Itigo Girls Secondary and broke into a library and made away with the books.

Police who visited the scene said they had established the gang of about four stole seven Oxford Advanced Dictionaries, 23 Holy Bibles, five Kamusi ya Kiswahili Sanifu, 10 golden bells and two Kose solving problems.

One of the suspects was later arrested as he tried to escape the scene moments after the incident.

This is after the guards on duty noticed the incident and raised an alarm.

The other accomplices managed to escape with the stolen books.

The suspect was arrested and taken for interrogation. He was taken to hospital following injuries he sustained in the beating.

Police say no recovery has been made and efforts to trace the gang and books are ongoing.