Tianna Robillard Siblings: Meet Madie Conn and Tiffany

Tianna Robillard is a dynamic American content creator, social media influencer, and TikTok sensation born on May 10, 1996, in the United States.

At 28 years old, she has risen to prominence through her engaging lifestyle content, amassing a substantial following across platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

With over 2.2 million TikTok followers and more than 539,000 Instagram followers as of early 2025, Tianna has become a recognizable name in the digital space.

A graduate of Eastern Washington University, where she earned a degree in public relations, advertising, and applied communication in 2021, Tianna transitioned from customer service roles to full-time content creation.

Career

Siblings

Tianna grew up in a supportive family environment that includes two sisters, Madie Conn and Tiffany.

While Tianna keeps much of her family life private, she has occasionally mentioned her siblings in her content, highlighting their close bond.

Madie and Tiffany have been described as integral to Tianna’s personal support system, cheering her on as she pursued her dreams from a young age.

Career

Robillard began her online presence in July 2015 with lifestyle photos on Instagram, but it was her TikTok that propelled her to stardom.

Her content—a mix of mini-vlogs, fashion inspiration, and music-driven festival highlights—resonates deeply with her followers.

One of her most viral TikTok videos, garnering over 56 million views, features her attempting to stay positive after her then-boyfriend Cody Ford’s football team lost a game, showcasing her relatable charm.

Before fully committing to content creation, Tianna worked as a barista and server, experiences that likely honed her interpersonal skills, which she now leverages as an influencer.

Her career took a significant leap with high-profile collaborations, such as those with Cottonelle and Sol de Janeiro during Coachella 2024, blending authenticity with strategic brand partnerships.

Tianna’s posting consistency—averaging 11.9 TikTok videos per week and five Instagram posts per month—keeps her audience engaged, while her 6.56% Instagram engagement rate reflects her strong connection with fans.

Beyond social media, she appeared on Alix Earle’s Hot Mess podcast in July 2024, where she candidly discussed her breakup with Ford, further solidifying her influence.