Tichina Arnold Sibling: All About Zenay Arnold

Tichina Arnold is an American actress known for her roles in the sitcoms Martin, Everybody Hates Chris and The Neighborhood.

She began her career as a child actor, appearing in supporting roles in films like Little Shop of Horrors and How I Got into College.

Arnold’s best-known television role was Pamela James on Martin Lawrence’s sitcom Martin from 1992 to 1997.

She also played the recurring role of Nicole Barnes on the sitcom One on One.

In 2005, Arnold began portraying the family matriarch Rochelle on the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, which ran until 2009.

Siblings

Tichina has one sister named Zenay Arnold.

Zenay was diagnosed with lupus, a complex autoimmune disease. She has been living with lupus for over 10 years.

To support her sister and bring awareness to lupus, Tichina co-founded the We Win Foundation with Zenay.

The foundation aims to help people become lupus survivors like Zenay. Tichina has been a crucial support system for her sister in managing the disease.

Lupus affects different parts of the body and has no cure to date.

It disproportionately impacts women of color, with 3 out of 5 being affected.

Tichina and Zenay, known as the “#ArnoldSisters” on social media, are using their platform to advocate for lupus awareness and support.

Also Read: Anthony Davis Siblings: Meet Lesha Davis and Twin Sister Antoinette Davis

Career

Arnold started her career in the entertainment industry by studying at Performing Arts High School in New York City.

She began landing small roles in films and television shows, including Little Shop of Horrors and How I Got into College.

Arnold’s breakthrough role came when she played Pamela James on the popular sitcom, Martin, from 1992 to 1997. This role earned her widespread recognition and critical acclaim.

She has appeared in various television shows throughout her career. Some notable roles include All My Children, The Cosby Show, Law & Order, One on One, Everybody Hates Chris and The Neighborhood.

In addition to her television work, Arnold has also appeared in several films, including Big Mommas House, Civil Brand and Wild Hogs, co-starring Tim Allen, Martin Lawrence, William H. Macy and John Travolta.

Awards and accolades

Arnold has received several prestigious awards and nominations throughout her career, recognizing her outstanding performances in both television and film.

She has won two NAACP Image Awards for her roles in two popular sitcoms.

Arnold’s first award was for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Pam Jones on the hit TV series, Martin, from 1992 to 1997.

Her second award was for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Rochelle, the mother of the main character, in the first season of Everybody Hates Chris from 2005 to 2009.

In addition to her NAACP Image Awards, Arnold was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Zena Brown on the soap opera Ryan’s Hope in 1988.

This nomination acknowledged her early work in the television industry.

Arnold has been nominated for several other awards, including multiple NAACP Image Awards and BET Awards, for her work in various TV shows and films.