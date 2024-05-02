TIFA: Linturi Scores an E, Ranked Worst Performing CS

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has been ranked the least effective minister in a recent poll.

A report published by TIFA on Thursday showed that Linturi received an E grade, scoring only 25 percent.

The findings of the poll indicate that Linturi bears significant responsibility for the substandard quality, and possibly counterfeit nature, of subsidized fertilizer. Over half (53 percent) of respondents familiar with the program attributed this issue to him.

However, a notable proportion (17 percent) of these respondents expressed uncertainty regarding the individual responsible for the distribution of the fake fertilizer.

“Data collection was completed just before the arrest of three senior NCPB officials on the basis of initial EACC investigations; they have now spent two nights in the cells,” Tifa said.

“It cannot be estimated how, if at all, these results would have changed had this action been taken earlier.”

Linturi is currently facing an ouster motion which will be voted on later today by the National Assembly plenary.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah characterized the impeachment motion as a political distraction intended to divert attention from the ongoing investigations into the scandal.

As of Wednesday evening, attempts to block the motion continued to encounter resistance, even from members of President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza faction. They acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations against the former Meru senator, deeming them significant and impossible to defend.