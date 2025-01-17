TikTok CEO to attend Trump’s inauguration

The chief executive of social media giant TikTok will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, US media said.

This comes as the incoming president reportedly weighs saving the app from a likely ban on US operations.

Shou Chew will join several other high-profile social media and tech moguls reported to be attending the January 20 ceremony, including Tesla, X and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg.

Chew’s attendance, which was reported by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, will come shortly after the US Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether to ban the company from operating in the United States.

Congress passed a law last year forcing TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to either sell the platform or close it by Sunday, and expectations are high that the law will stand. To execute such a ban, the US government would direct Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores, preventing new downloads starting the day before Trump takes office.

TikTok lawyer Noel Francisco stated the site would “go dark” on Sunday if the justices fail to block the ban, and a media report said the company was planning a full suspension of service in the US.

Trump pledged to save TikTok on the campaign trail and has been mulling ways to stall the ban or rescue the app, according to the Washington Post.

Once Trump takes office, the law’s implementation will fall to his attorney general, who could choose not to enforce it, or stall, defying Congress’s overwhelming support for the legislation.

By Agencies