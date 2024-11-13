Tiktok Removed Over 360,000 Videos, Banned 60,000+ Accounts In Kenya Between April And June

TikTok removed more than 360,000 videos and banned over 60,000 accounts in Kenya within three months from April to June 2024.

The social media platform released its Q2 2024 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, showcasing its efforts to enhance content moderation and maintain a safe user environment for both Kenyan and global audiences.

The report reveals that the 360,000 videos removed in Kenya represent about 0.3% of all videos uploaded in the country during the period.

Of these, 99.1% were proactively taken down before users could report them, with 95% of the videos removed within 24 hours of posting.

Additionally, 60,465 accounts were banned for violations, including 57,262 accounts suspected of being operated by users under the age of 13.

With over a billion users globally, TikTok has been enhancing its moderation technologies to better identify and eliminate harmful content.

In June 2024 alone, the platform removed 178 million videos worldwide, 144 million of which were detected and removed through automated systems.

These technologies have reduced the workload for human moderators, contributing to a proactive detection rate of 98.2% globally.

TikTok’s increased content moderation efforts come amid ongoing scrutiny in Kenya. Last year, a petition was presented to parliament by a Kenyan citizen seeking a ban on TikTok, citing the platform’s failure to filter inappropriate content.

In response, TikTok executives appeared before Kenya’s parliamentary Public Participation Committee in April, where they assured legislators of enhanced moderation efforts. In September, the committee rejected the petition to ban the platform but recommended that TikTok continue scaling its content moderation in Kenya.