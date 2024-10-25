Tilman Fertitta Siblings: Meet Victor and Todd Fertitta

Tilman Fertitta, born in 1957, is an American billionaire businessman and television personality.

He is the Chairman, President, and CEO of Landry’s Inc., which operates over 600 properties globally, including renowned restaurant brands like Morton’s and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Fertitta also owns the NBA’s Houston Rockets, acquired for $2.2 billion in 2017, marking the highest sale in league history.

A philanthropist, he chairs several charitable organizations and authored the best-selling business book Shut Up and Listen!

His estimated net worth is $8.4 billion.

Siblings

Tilman has two siblings, namely Victor and Todd Fertitta.

Victor has been involved in various business ventures, including real estate and hospitality, and has played a role in supporting the family’s business endeavors.

Todd, like his brothers, has also been engaged in business, particularly in areas related to hospitality and investment.

Career

Fertitta began his journey in 1980 when he partnered in opening the first Landry’s Restaurant, Landry’s Seafood, in Katy, Texas.

By 1986, he had gained controlling interest in Landry’s and fully acquired the company by 1988.

Under his leadership, Landry’s Inc. expanded rapidly.

He took the company public in 1993, which allowed for further growth and diversification.

The company not only operates various restaurant brands, including Morton’s The Steakhouse, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., and Rainforest Cafe but also includes entertainment venues such as aquariums and hotels.

As of now, Landry’s Inc. encompasses over 600 properties across the United States and beyond.

In 2005, Fertitta made a significant move by acquiring the Golden Nugget Casino and Hotel brand.

This acquisition marked his entry into the gaming industry and allowed him to expand the Golden Nugget brand to five locations across the country, including Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

His ability to blend hospitality with entertainment has been a hallmark of his business strategy.

Fertitta gained widespread attention in 2017 when he purchased the NBA’s Houston Rockets for a record $2.2 billion, which was the highest price ever paid for a sports franchise at that time.

This acquisition not only elevated his profile in the sports world but also solidified his status as a major player in the business community.

Beyond his business ventures, Tilman Fertitta is also known for his philanthropic efforts.

He has been involved in various charitable initiatives and serves as chairman of the University of Houston System Board of Regents, where he has supported educational programs and initiatives.

In addition to his business acumen, Fertitta is an author; his book Shut Up and Listen! became a bestseller and shares insights on leadership and business strategies based on his experiences.

Personal life

Fertitta is married to Lauren Ware, a Houston attorney.

He has four children from his previous marriage to Paige Farwell, including a daughter named Blayne and three sons: Blake, Chael, and Patrick.

His sons, Michael and Patrick, are actively involved in the family business and have expressed their commitment to continuing Fertitta’s legacy in Houston.

The couple also has a daughter named Elle, who was introduced as a youthful ambassador for Texas Children’s Hospital at a recent event.