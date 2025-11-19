Tim Hasselbeck Siblings: Meet Matt and Nathanael Hasselbeck

Tim Hasselbeck is an American sportscaster and former professional football quarterback whose journey in the sport spans from high school stardom to a backup role in the NFL and a successful pivot to media analysis.

Born on April 6, 1978, in Norfolk, Massachusetts, Hasselbeck grew up in a family deeply immersed in football, thanks to his father’s own NFL tenure.

He attended Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Massachusetts, where he excelled as a quarterback, amassing over 4,700 passing yards and 50 touchdowns across three seasons.

His senior year was particularly dominant, with 1,970 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air, plus five rushing scores, earning him accolades as one of the top prep players in the region.

Hasselbeck continued his education and athletic pursuits at Boston College, where he played from 1996 to 2000, sharing the field with his brother in the early years.

Today, he is best known for his work as an ESPN analyst, while also serving as the head football coach at The Ensworth School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Siblings

Tim’s older brother, Matt Hasselbeck, is a well-known former NFL quarterback who enjoyed an 18-year career, including a Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl appearance with the Seattle Seahawks.

Matt and Tim shared the quarterback position at both Xaverian Brothers High School and Boston College, fostering a brotherly rivalry that honed their skills and deepened their bond.

The youngest sibling, Nathanael Hasselbeck, rounds out the trio of brothers, though he pursued a path outside professional sports.

The Hasselbeck brothers grew up in Norfolk, Massachusetts, under the guidance of their parents, Don, a former New England Patriots tight end, and Mary Beth “Betsy” Ruve.

Career

Hasselbeck’s professional football career began after going undrafted in 2001, signing with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent before moving to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad in 2002.

His breakthrough came in 2003 with the Washington Redskins, where he served as a backup but stepped into the starting role once due to injury, delivering a poised performance in a 20-7 victory over the New York Giants with 13 completions out of 19 attempts for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

The following week, however, he faced a tougher outing against the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2005, Hasselbeck joined the New York Giants as a backup to Eli Manning, appearing in just one game with two kneeldowns, before being released in 2007.

That same year, he briefly suited up for the Arizona Cardinals, playing in one game, and also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers without seeing regular-season action.

Overseas, he found more opportunity with the Berlin Thunder in NFL Europe, contributing to their World Bowl X championship.

Over eight NFL seasons, primarily as a journeyman backup, Hasselbeck appeared in 12 games, completing 95 of 177 passes for 1,012 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions, posting a 63.6 passer rating.

Transitioning seamlessly to broadcasting after retiring, he joined ESPN in 2008, where he has become a staple on shows like NFL Live and Fantasy Football Now, leveraging his insider knowledge to break down strategies and player performances.

His coaching role at The Ensworth School marks a full-circle return to the gridiron.

Accolades

At Xaverian Brothers High School, Hasselbeck was twice named Player of the Year by the Boston Globe and Boston Herald, claimed Gatorade New England Player of the Year honors, and earned All-America recognition from USA Today.

During his time at Boston College, he garnered weekly accolades, including Big East Co-Offensive Player of the Week after a thrilling 31-29 upset over Notre Dame in 1999, and the Orrie T. Scarminach Award as MVP of the Syracuse game that same year.

His college career culminated with the prestigious Thomas F. Scanlan Award in 2000, bestowed for embodying the ideals of scholar, athlete, gentleman, and friend.

In the professional realm, his most notable team honor came as a member of the Berlin Thunder’s World Bowl X-winning squad in NFL Europe.