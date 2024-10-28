Timothée Chalamet Surprises Fans At Lookalike Contest In New York City

Fans of Timothée Chalamet were in for a shock when the actor made an unexpected appearance at a lookalike contest held in New York City’s Washington Square Park.

The Wonka star surprised the crowd by mingling with fans and posing with lookalikes, sending hundreds of fans into excited cheers.

According to Variety, Chalamet arrived incognito, wearing a mask and baseball cap, before approaching two contestants posing for photos. His presence quickly sparked a wave of excitement throughout the park.

The event, organized by YouTuber Anthony Po, promised a $50 prize for the best Chalamet lookalike and drew thousands of online RSVPs.

Contestants shared their knowledge of French, aspirations for positive change, and even joked about Chalamet’s rumored relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Miles Mitchell, 21, from Staten Island, eventually won the contest, dressed as Chalamet’s character Willy Wonka, complete with a candy-tossing finale for the crowd.

Chalamet’s fans also have more to look forward to with the release of A Complete Unknown, a biopic in which he portrays Bob Dylan’s rise to fame in the 1960s. The film is set for a December release in the US and a January debut in the UK.