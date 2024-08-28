Tito Jackson’s Net Worth

Tito Jackson, an American singer and guitarist, has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Best known as a member of the iconic pop band the Jackson 5, Tito rose to fame alongside his brothers Michael, Jermaine, Jackie, and Marlon Jackson. The group became one of the most celebrated musical acts of the 1960s and 70s, delivering hit songs like “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “I’ll Be There,” and “Enjoy Yourself.” In 2003, Tito Jackson launched a solo career as a blues musician, further establishing his presence in the music world.

Early Life

Tito Jackson was born Toriano Adaryll Jackson on October 15, 1953, in Gary, Indiana. He is the third of nine children born to Katherine and Joseph Jackson, both of whom had musical backgrounds. Tito’s siblings include Michael, Marlon, Jackie, Jermaine, Randy, Rebbie, La Toya, and Janet Jackson, many of whom have also enjoyed successful music careers. Tito’s journey into music began at the age of ten when he was caught playing his father’s guitar after accidentally breaking a string. Instead of reprimanding him, his father fixed the guitar and, impressed by Tito’s interest, gifted him his own guitar, igniting his passion for music.

The Jackson 5

Recognizing Tito’s talent on the guitar and his brothers’ vocal abilities, Joseph Jackson encouraged his sons to form a music group. Initially known as the Jackson Brothers, Tito, Jackie, and Jermaine soon welcomed younger brothers Michael and Marlon into the fold, forming the Jackson 5. The group started by performing at local schools, supermarkets, and talent shows before moving on to more significant venues such as Chicago’s Regal Theater and New York City’s Apollo Theater.

In 1967, with their father’s help, the Jackson 5 secured a recording contract with Steeltown Records in Gary, Indiana, releasing their debut single “Big Boy” in 1968. The group skyrocketed to fame after signing with Motown Records in 1969, releasing a series of hit singles, including “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I’ll Be There,” all of which topped the charts. Their success was so immense that within a year, they released four albums and became Motown’s best-selling act, surpassing even the Supremes.

Despite their early success, the Jackson 5’s popularity began to wane, and tensions with Motown over royalties led them to sign with CBS Records in 1976. The group then starred in the television variety show The Jacksons and released several more hit songs. However, by 1989, the remaining members—Tito, Jackie, Jermaine, and Randy—released their final album, 2300 Jackson Street. In 1997, the Jackson 5 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, solidifying their legacy in music history.

Solo Career

In 2003, Tito Jackson ventured into a solo career as a blues musician, performing in various clubs with his band, which included guitarist Angelo Earl. He achieved his first commercial success as a solo artist in 2016 with the single “Get it Baby,” featuring Big Daddy Kane, which was part of his debut solo album Tito Time. The album also included the single “When the Magic Happens,” featuring Jocelyn Brown, released in 2017.

In 2021, Tito released his second solo album, Under Your Spell, which peaked at number six on the Billboard 200. The album featured the single “Love One Another,” a collaboration with Marlon Jackson, Kenny Neal, Stevie Wonder, and Bobby Rush. Other notable contributors to the album included Joe Bonamassa, Grady Champion, Eddie Levert, and George Benson. In 2023, Tito continued his solo efforts, collaborating with Brazilian singer-songwriter Natalia Damini on the song “Attitude.”

Television and Other Endeavors

In addition to his music career, Tito Jackson has appeared on television. In 2007, he served as a judge on the second season of the British celebrity singing competition show Just the Two of Us, which aired on the BBC. He replaced Lulu and joined fellow judges CeCe Sammy, Stewart Copeland, and Trevor Nelson.

Personal Life

Tito Jackson married Delores Martes in 1972 when he was 18 years old. The couple had three sons: Taj, Taryll, and TJ, who later formed the R&B group 3T. Tito and Delores divorced in 1988. Tragically, in 1994, Delores was found dead in a swimming pool in what was initially ruled an accidental drowning. However, in 1998, Los Angeles businessman Donald Bohana was convicted of her murder.

