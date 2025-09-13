Todd Thompson is an American fashion designer who has built a successful career in the fashion industry and has an estimated net worth of $8 million. Best known to the public as the former husband of celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, Thompson has largely kept his life private despite his connections to the world of television and food entertainment. His career as a clothing designer, along with his divorce settlement from De Laurentiis, has contributed significantly to his wealth.

Todd Thompson Net Worth $8 Million Nationality American Profession Fashion Designer

Early Life

Todd Thompson has established himself as a respected fashion designer, with work featured by major clothing brands such as Anthropologie. Based in Southern California, he has focused on blending creativity with commercial fashion, building a reputation within the industry even while keeping a relatively low public profile.

Todd Thompson Marriage to Giada De Laurentiis

Todd began dating Giada De Laurentiis in the 1990s, at a time when she was beginning her rise as one of the Food Network’s most recognizable faces. The couple married in 2005 and welcomed their daughter, Jade Marie De Laurentiis Thompson, in 2008.

During their marriage, Thompson often remained out of the spotlight, supporting Giada as she built her career with television shows such as Giada at Home, numerous bestselling cookbooks, and appearances across talk shows and media outlets. While Giada’s fame grew, Todd continued to focus on his work in fashion.

Divorce and Financial Settlement

The couple’s relationship eventually came to an end, and in 2015, they finalized their divorce after more than a decade of marriage. As part of the settlement, Todd Thompson received:

Their $3 million Los Angeles mansion

Approximately $300,000 worth of art and furniture

A portion of royalties from Giada’s cookbooks and TV projects that were developed before their separation

This divorce settlement, combined with his fashion career earnings, helped shape his current net worth.

Since the separation, Todd Thompson has continued to live a more private life, away from the constant spotlight that follows his ex-wife.

Todd Thompson Net Worth

