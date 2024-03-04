Tom Holland Siblings: Swinging into Hollywood Alongside Spider-Man

Tom Holland is an English actor born on June 1, 1996, and gained recognition for his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland’s career began at a young age, notably with his performance in Billy Elliot the Musical.

He has received accolades such as a British Academy Film Award and three Saturn Awards.

Apart from his Spider-Man role, he has starred in various films like, The Impossible, The Devil All the Time and Cherry.

Holland is known for his talent and versatility, expanding into voice acting and directing. He is also recognized for his sobriety journey and relationship with Zendaya, his Spider-Man co-star.

Siblings

Holland has three younger brothers: Harry, Sam, and Paddy Holland.

Harry was born on February 14, 1999, and has acted alongside Tom in movies like, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and had a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He is also a director, having written and directed the film Roses for Lily.

Harry’s twin brother, Sam, was also born on February 14, 1999, and appeared in the film Roses for Lily alongside his twin.

Sam has also shown support for Tom by attending premieres and events with him.

Paddy was born on December 6, 2004, and has starred in the movie, Holmes & Watson, and appeared in the TV series, Invasion.

He also acted in the short film, Roses for Lily.

The Holland brothers have a close bond and are involved in various creative endeavors together, including acting, directing and supporting each other’s careers.

Parents

Holland’s parents are Dominic and Nikki Holland.

Dominic, born on May 6, 1967, is an English actor, comedian, author and broadcaster.

He has written nine books and worked on various TV series.

Nikki, who studied textiles at university with Dominic, is a highly experienced photographer specializing in headshots for actors, social media, and corporates.

The couple met at Leeds University in the 1980s and got married in 1994.

Holland has spoken fondly of his parents’ support throughout his career.

Career

Holland began his career at a young age.

His journey started when he enrolled in a dancing class at nine years old, leading to a role in Billy Elliot the Musical.

Holland’s breakthrough came with his performance in The Impossible in 2012, where he received critical acclaim for his portrayal of the eldest son in a family affected by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

His career soared when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, debuting in Captain America: Civil War.

Subsequently, he starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, achieving immense success.

Apart from his superhero role, Holland showcased his versatility in films like The Devil All the Time and Cherry.

Holland’s talent extends beyond acting; he directed the short film Tweet and lent his voice to animated features.

His accolades include a British Academy Film Award and three Saturn Awards.

Despite his fame, Holland remains private about his personal life but is known for his close relationship with his family, especially his parents Dominic and Nikki Holland.

His parents have been supportive of his career, ensuring his well-being on set and advocating for him when needed.