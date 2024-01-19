Former NMG Editor-in-chief Tom Mshindi Appointed KBC Board Chair

Former Nation Media Group’s Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director Tom Mshindi has been appointed as the chairperson of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) board.

In a gazette notice dated January 19, Mshindi will serve for a period of three years effective immediately.

President William Ruto revoked the appointment of Benjamin Maingi.

Mshindi retired from the NMG after 24 years in 2018.

“The board notes with appreciation that he has been a key player as the company embarked on its transformation journey to transition from a purely legacy platform media house into an online first digital content company of the 21st century,” NMG said.

He started off as a journalist, and later as the Managing Editor of the Daily Nation.

He also held the position of Managing Director of the Monitor Publications, an NMG subsidiary in Uganda, Managing Director of Nation Newspapers Division and Chief Operating Officer.