Tommy DeVito Siblings: Getting to Know Max DeVito

Thomas N. DeVito, born August 7, 1998, is an American professional football quarterback for the New York Giants in the NFL.

He played college football at Syracuse and Illinois before signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

DeVito made his NFL debut on October 29, 2023, and has since started several games, showcasing notable performances, including a game where he threw for three touchdowns against the Washington Commanders.

Siblings

Tommy has one sibling, a younger brother named Max DeVito.

Max graduated with an MBA from Salve Regina University in May 2023 and currently works as an MCA Broker at the New York Tribeca Group.

The brothers share a close bond, with Max actively supporting Tommy’s football career by attending games and cheering him on from the stands.

Their family, including parents Tom and Alexandra, has been a significant source of support throughout Tommy’s journey in the NFL.

College career

DeVito began his college football career at Syracuse University in 2017, where he initially served as a backup quarterback behind Eric Dungey.

Over the next couple of years, he learned the intricacies of the game while waiting for his opportunity to start.

In 2019, after Dungey graduated, DeVito took over as the starting quarterback.

He showcased his skills during this season by completing 63.6% of his passes for 2,360 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions.

However, his time at Syracuse was marred by injuries, most notably a leg injury in 2020 that sidelined him for the remainder of that season.

Despite these challenges, he returned to the field in 2021 but struggled to regain his previous form, ultimately finishing his Syracuse career with a total of 3,866 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.

After graduating from Syracuse, DeVito transferred to the University of Illinois for the 2022 season. This move provided him with an opportunity to compete for a starting role in a new environment.

Also Read: Anthony Richardson Siblings: Get to Know Corey Carter

At Illinois, he had a productive season, throwing for 2,650 yards with 15 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions.

His leadership on the field played a crucial role in guiding the Illini to a successful season, including an appearance in a bowl game.

His time at Illinois solidified his status as a capable quarterback and demonstrated his ability to adapt to different offensive systems.

NFL career

In 2023, DeVito entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent when he signed with the New York Giants.

His determination and work ethic during training camp caught the attention of coaches and team management.

DeVito made his NFL debut on October 29, 2023, stepping in as a backup quarterback due to injuries affecting the team’s starters.

He delivered notable performances during this time, including a standout game against the Washington Commanders where he threw for three touchdowns and displayed impressive poise under pressure.

This performance helped him gain recognition as a promising young quarterback.

Accolades

During his time at Syracuse University, DeVito was recognized for his impressive performance, ranking among the top quarterbacks in the ACC.

He achieved a nearly 4:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and was named to the weekly Davey O’Brien Award “Great 8” list multiple times.

Additionally, he was honored with a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team and the ACC Honor Roll.

At the University of Illinois, DeVito started all 13 games in 2022, leading the team with a record-breaking 69.6% completion percentage, which ranked fourth nationally and first in the Big Ten.

He earned the Senior Appreciation Award for offense and was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

In the NFL, DeVito won the Bud Light Celebration of the Year Award at the 2024 NFL Honors for his memorable celebration that paid homage to his Italian heritage, further showcasing his growing popularity and impact in professional football.