Tony Goldwyn Siblings: Getting to Know Liz, Peter and John

Tony Goldwyn is an American actor, director, and producer.

He gained fame for his role as Carl Bruner in Ghost and has appeared in films like Nixon and The Last Samurai.

Goldwyn starred as President Fitzgerald Grant III in the series Scandal and currently plays District Attorney Nicholas Baxter in Law & Order.

He has directed several films and episodes of popular TV shows. Goldwyn is also active in philanthropy, supporting various charitable organizations.

Siblings

Tony has two brothers, John Goldwyn, who is a film producer and former president of Paramount Pictures, and Francis Goldwyn.

He also has half-siblings, Liz Goldwyn and Peter Goldwyn, both of whom are involved in the film industry.

The Goldwyn family has a rich legacy in Hollywood, with connections to notable figures such as Samuel Goldwyn and Sidney Howard.

Acting career

Tony Goldwyn began his career with a film debut in Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives in 1986, where he played a supporting role.

However, his breakthrough came in 1990 with Ghost, where he portrayed Carl Bruner, the antagonist.

The film was a massive commercial success and solidified his place in Hollywood.

In terms of notable film roles, Goldwyn appeared in Nixon, playing Robert F. Kennedy, which showcased his ability to handle complex historical figures.

He also starred in The Last Samurai alongside Tom Cruise as Colonel Bagley, further establishing his presence in major films.

Goldwyn’s television career includes significant roles as well.

In the acclaimed miniseries From the Earth to the Moon, he portrayed astronaut Neil Armstrong, earning critical praise for his performance.

Perhaps his most recognized role is as President Fitzgerald Grant III in the political drama Scandal, created by Shonda Rhimes.

The series was a hit and earned him a significant fan base. Currently, he stars as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter in the revived series Law & Order, continuing to showcase his talent in a beloved franchise.

Directing career

Goldwyn has also made a name for himself as a director.

He directed feature films such as A Walk on the Moon, which received positive reviews and highlighted themes of love and self-discovery during the 1960s.

He also directed The Last Kiss, a romantic comedy-drama that explores relationships and commitment, showcasing his ability to direct nuanced performances.

In television, Goldwyn has directed episodes of popular series, including several episodes of Scandal during his time on the show and contributing as a director to The Good Wife, another well-received series.

Awards and accolades

Goldwyn has received several awards and nominations throughout his career.

He earned a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Ghost.

He was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award twice: once for Nixon and again for King Richard, where he was part of the ensemble cast.

In 2022, he won the Ensemble Cast Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for King Richard.

He also received a TV Guide Award in 2013 for Fan Favorite for his role in Scandal.

Goldwyn’s recent accolades include multiple nominations for his work in the film Ezra and recognition at various film festivals, highlighting his continued impact in the industry.