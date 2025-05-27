Top 5 Historical Board Games In The World

Board games are a great source of fun and improve many skills. These games have been played by people for thousands of years. The best thing about these old games is that you just need a board, some pieces, and a friend to play with. Moreover, people still love to play these simple games.

In this article, we will discuss the top five historical board games in the world. Let’s have a look!

The number one historical board game on our list is The Royal Game of UR. It is over 4,000 years old and was played in ancient Mesopotamia. To play this game, you simply need a board with 20 squares and seven pieces per player.

You have to roll the dice to move your pieces and try to get all your pieces off the board before your friends. So, the Royal Game of UR requires both luck and strategic moves to win.

Chess

The next top historical board game in the world is Chess. This game is really simple and easy to play. You need a square chessboard with 64 squares and 16 pieces per player. Chess started in India around the 6th century and then spread to Persia and Europe.

The goal of this game is to trap the opponent’s king so it cannot move. So, for this, you have to move different pieces in different ways. Although Chess is easy to play, it also requires critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Mahjong

Mahjong is also a popular historical board game. The game began in China in the 19th century. To play this game, you need 144 tiles marked with characters and symbols.

It is usually played by four players. Mahjong needs both memory and good luck. It also helps you learn to recognize different patterns and count points.

Senet

Senet is over 5,000 years old and comes from ancient Egypt. In this game, you need a board with 30 squares in three rows and have to move your pieces based on sticks or dice. Senet is really a fun and simple game, which you can enjoy with your loved ones.

Backgammon

Last but not least, Backgammon is also an amazing board game. To play this game, you just need a board with 24 triangles. Each player has 15 pieces. The goal is to move all your pieces off the board before your friends.