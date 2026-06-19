TotalEnergies to Invest Over Sh1 Billion Annually to Boost LPG Adoption in Kenya

TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya plans to invest more than Sh1 billion annually to expand access to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) across the country, supporting Kenya’s push to accelerate the adoption of clean cooking solutions.

The investment will be directed towards expanding LPG infrastructure, increasing cylinder distribution and introducing innovative payment models aimed at making cooking gas more affordable and accessible to households.

The initiative aligns with the government’s target of raising LPG penetration from the current 24 per cent to 70 per cent by 2028 as part of broader efforts to reduce dependence on firewood and charcoal.

According to the company, it plans to distribute between 180,000 and 200,000 LPG cylinders annually while expanding access through new distribution channels and financing solutions.

Speaking on the company’s clean cooking strategy, Thibault Flichy said Kenya remains a key market in the firm’s efforts to promote sustainable energy solutions.

“Kenya is a key market for our clean cooking strategy. There is strong alignment with government ambitions,” he said.

TotalEnergies currently serves approximately four million people in Kenya and is targeting the addition of one million new LPG users every year.

To address affordability barriers, the company has partnered with M-Gas to offer pay-as-you-cook LPG solutions through smart-meter technology. The system allows households to purchase gas in small quantities, reducing the high upfront costs often associated with LPG adoption.

Under the model, consumers can make payments from as little as Sh9, making clean cooking fuel more accessible to low-income households.

The company said it has already deployed more than 42,000 smart cylinders, benefiting an estimated 200,000 people across the country.

In addition, TotalEnergies is expanding its “Maskani” retail outlet network to bring LPG products and services closer to consumers. The company currently operates 42 outlets nationwide and plans to open an additional 40 locations in 2026.

Despite increased investment and policy support, LPG adoption continues to face challenges, particularly among low-income households that still rely on charcoal and firewood due to affordability constraints.

The government considers clean cooking a critical component of its climate action and public health agenda. Increased LPG usage is expected to reduce indoor air pollution, slow deforestation and improve the welfare of households by providing a cleaner and more efficient cooking fuel.