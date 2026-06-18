Toyota Launches First Fully Electric Vehicle in Kenya

CFAO Mobility Kenya has unveiled Toyota’s first fully electric vehicle in the Kenyan market, marking the Japanese automaker’s entry into the country’s rapidly expanding electric mobility sector.

The launch of the Toyota bZ4X signals growing confidence in Kenya’s electric vehicle (EV) market, which has witnessed increased adoption amid rising fuel prices, lower operating costs and heightened environmental awareness among consumers.

Retailing at approximately Sh11 million, the fully electric sport utility vehicle offers a driving range of up to 516 kilometres on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 5.1 seconds.

The vehicle is equipped with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system and Toyota’s X-MODE with Grip Control technology, features designed to enhance performance and stability on rough, slippery and challenging terrain.

It also supports 150kW DC fast charging, enabling the battery to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

Speaking during the launch, CFAO Mobility Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel said the bZ4X represents Toyota’s commitment to the future of sustainable mobility.

“The bZ4X represents the next chapter in mobility. With its zero-emissions, impressive range and standard-setting safety features, this innovative SUV ensures our customers don’t have to choose between cutting-edge electric performance and trusted, durable engineering,” said Reel.

“With the bZ4X, Toyota establishes a new benchmark for the modern electric vehicle,” he added.

The launch comes as Kenya continues to position itself as one of Africa’s emerging electric mobility hubs, supported by government efforts to promote clean transportation and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The shift toward electric mobility has accelerated in recent years as motorists seek alternatives to high fuel prices and rising vehicle operating costs. Industry players also cite improvements in charging infrastructure and growing consumer awareness as key drivers of adoption.

The trend has spurred expansion among local electric mobility companies. Electric bus manufacturer BasiGo has continued to increase its footprint in the public transport sector as operators adopt electric buses to lower operating expenses. Electric motorcycle providers, including Roam and BasiGo, have also gained traction among ride-hailing and delivery businesses seeking more affordable transport solutions.

Industry stakeholders expect electric vehicle uptake to grow further as charging networks expand and vehicle acquisition costs gradually decline.

Meanwhile, transport and mobility firms are also exploring alternative fuel technologies to help operators manage rising fuel expenses.

In a related development, Car & General recently introduced the Piaggio Ape NXT+ LPG, a liquefied petroleum gas-powered three-wheeler designed to provide a more affordable and environmentally friendly transport option for commercial operators.

The vehicle was launched in Nairobi during an event attended by Car & General Chief Executive Officer Vijay Gidoomal and Kenya Association of Manufacturers Chief Executive Officer Tobias Alando.

According to the company, the LPG-powered three-wheeler is expected to reduce fuel costs by more than 30 percent compared to conventional petrol-powered models, potentially increasing profitability for operators engaged in passenger transport and last-mile delivery services.

“This new LPG three-wheeler is designed to put more money into the pockets of our operators,” said Gidoomal.

“With fuel savings of over 30 per cent, operators can significantly lower their running costs and ultimately increase their daily earnings, making their businesses more sustainable.”

The company said the vehicle also offers environmental benefits through reduced emissions and quieter engine operation, contributing to improved air quality and lower noise pollution in urban areas.

“Transitioning to LPG is an important step towards cleaner urban mobility,” said Alando.

“This technology reduces harmful emissions while also offering a quieter ride, which improves both the operator’s experience and the urban environment.”

The Piaggio Ape NXT+ LPG is fitted with a 20.6-litre LPG tank and a 2.8-litre petrol tank, producing a maximum output of 11.3 horsepower. Additional features include increased passenger space, a redesigned front fascia and an integrated entertainment system.