Tracee Ellis Ross, a dynamic force in the entertainment industry, has established herself as a versatile actress, comedian, model, director, and entrepreneur. With a net worth of $16 million, Ross’s journey from acclaimed sitcoms to successful business ventures is a attestts to her creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Tracee Ellis Ross Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth Oct 29, 1972 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Television producer

Early Life

Born Tracee Joy Silberstein in 1972 in Los Angeles, California, Ross is the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross and music manager Robert Ellis Silberstein. Growing up in the spotlight, she honed her talents and pursued a degree in theatre from Brown University. Ross’s early career saw her modeling and contributing to fashion publications before transitioning to television.

Tracee Ellis Ross TV Career

Ross’s breakthrough came with her portrayal of the accomplished lawyer Joan Carol Clayton in the beloved sitcom “Girlfriends.” Her performance earned her two NAACP Image Awards and solidified her status as a leading actress. Subsequently, she captivated audiences as Dr. Rainbow Johnson in the acclaimed series “Black-ish,” garnering widespread acclaim, multiple NAACP Image Awards, and Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Film Ventures and Music Career

In addition to her television success, Ross has graced the silver screen with notable roles in films such as “Hanging Up,” “Daddy’s Little Girls,” and “The High Note,” where she showcased her acting prowess and musical talents.

Also Read: Tonya Harding Net Worth

Her singing debut on “The High Note” soundtrack further highlighted her versatility as an artist.

Entrepreneurship

Beyond entertainment, Ross has ventured into entrepreneurship with the creation of Pattern Beauty, a hair-care brand catering to the diverse needs of curly hair. With a commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, Pattern Beauty has become a beacon of representation in the beauty industry, reflecting Ross’s dedication to authenticity and self-expression.

Personal Life

While Ross maintains a private personal life, her dedication to philanthropy and social causes is evident. She champions diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, using her platform to advocate for marginalized communities and amplify underrepresented voices.

Tracee Ellis Ross Net Worth

Tracee Ellis Ross net worth is $15 million.