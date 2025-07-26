Traders in Keroka press Governor Arati to act on garbage littering in town

Traders in parts of Keroka Town that are managed by Kisii County have vowed to abscond paying tax over poor services and neglect by the Governor Simba Arati administration.

They said constant petitions sent to the County boss have not been acted upon.

Group leaders led by John Rambo and representatives from various market sectors, they decried the deplorable state of the market, citing uncollected garbage, poor drainage, and lack of security.

They accused Arati of failing in his mandate to support small-scale traders.

“We pay taxes daily, but what do we get in return? Overflowing garbage, muddy walkways, and no toilets. Enough is enough,” said Rambo, also a community policing executive.

Jane Moraa, a cloth vendor said they would only remit tax once the grievances get addressed.

“Until the market is cleaned up and basic services restored we see no reason to pay tax.We abhor lethargy,” she told journalists.

She said Ichuni Ward Representative Wycliffe Siocha in whose region the market falls was not helpful either as garbage piles in mounds around the town.

With no quick response, the traders say their patience is now fizzling out.

“We are not asking for favors. We want value for our taxes,” added Peter Nyambane, a shop owner.

Efforts to get a comment from county officials were unsuccessful by press time.