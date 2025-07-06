Tragedy as KDF soldier is fatally stabbed in robbery in Nakuru

A Kenya Defence Forces soldier was stabbed and killed in a robbery in Lanet area, Nakuru County.

The soldier identified as Sergeant Hezron Change attached to the Kenya Military Academy was on July 4 in the morning targeted and attacked as he jogged in the area, police said

He was attacked as he jogged from his residence in the Posta area in what officials believe was an attempted robbery.

He might have tried to resist the robbery, police said.

Detectives are pursuing a gang that stabbed and killed the soldier in the tragedy.

Police said he was accosted by two assailants riding on a motorcycle, who stabbed him with a sharp object on his left shoulder and also inflicted a deep cut injury on his left eye.

They also robbed him of his mobile phone, leaving him on the ground bleeding in the 5 am incident.

A Good Samaritan assisted the victim to the Kenya Military Academy gate, where other soldiers returning from the morning run found him lying unconscious in a trench.

Upon close inspection, they identified him as their colleague and immediately escorted him to the Lanet Regional Hospital for treatment.

He succumbed to his injuries hours later, police and military officials said.

The body was moved to War Memorial Hospital in Nairobi for preservation and postmortem.

A team of detectives is pursuing the attackers.

Police say cases of robberies have been on the rise amid efforts to contain the trend.

Police advise victims of robberies to cooperate with their attackers.

This is after it emerged some of the attackers are on drugs and ready to strike at the slightest provocation.

The attackers are always ready to strike their targets if there is any form of resistance, police say.

This has left many victims either dead or with serious injuries in the attacks.