Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Five Lives in Miritini, Mombasa County

A perimeter wall surrounding the Kusco Company in Miritini, Jomvu Sub County, on Monday collapsed resulting in a tragic loss of life and several injuries.

The incident occurred during a funeral service for the late Choga Govolo.

According to reports from Maganda Police Station and local authorities, the collapse was triggered by heavy rains that have recently affected the region.

The wall, which was said to be old and deteriorated, fell unexpectedly at approximately 2:30 PM, as confirmed by the area chief, Binti Saidi Mwangolo.

The incident claimed the lives of five individuals, including three women, a man and a 4-month-old female infant.

The 24-year-old man succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Port Reitz Hospital.

Three other individuals are currently in critical condition at Port Reitz Hospital.

The deceased have been transferred to the Coast General Hospital mortuary, where autopsies will be conducted.

Emergency responders, including officers from Maganda Police Station, DCI Jomvu, and APS Jomvu, were on the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances and potential lapses that led to the collapse.