in NEWS

Train Kills Man on the Kisumu-Nakuru Railway Line

train kills man

A man was run over by a train on the Kisumu-Nakuru railway line.

The driver of the locomotive told police he saw a man lying on the railway line but could not stop to avoid running over him.

The locomotive crushed the man killing him on the spot.

Police visited the scene and picked up the body to the Elburgon sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old woman died after being hit in the head by a reveler in a bar in Kapsoya area, Eldoret.

The woman identified as Sarah Nyokabi died days later while in hospital following a fight in the bar on September 28.

The assailant is yet to be arrested, police said.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Written by KahawaTungu Reporter

Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

police officer threatens to kill wife in ruai

Police Officer Arrested After Threatening to Kill Wife, Children in Ruai
How to Hide Your Snap Score on Snapchat: How to Replay a Snap on Snapchat

How to Replay a Snap on Snapchat: Reliving Moments