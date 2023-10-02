Train Kills Man on the Kisumu-Nakuru Railway Line

A man was run over by a train on the Kisumu-Nakuru railway line.

The driver of the locomotive told police he saw a man lying on the railway line but could not stop to avoid running over him.

The locomotive crushed the man killing him on the spot.

Police visited the scene and picked up the body to the Elburgon sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old woman died after being hit in the head by a reveler in a bar in Kapsoya area, Eldoret.

The woman identified as Sarah Nyokabi died days later while in hospital following a fight in the bar on September 28.

The assailant is yet to be arrested, police said.

